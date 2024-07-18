Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Vanguard by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $90,496.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Vanguard Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AVD stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $266.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.91.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

