Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in ENI by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 263,362 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ENI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 62,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on E. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE E opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

