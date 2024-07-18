Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,625 shares of company stock worth $320,046. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

