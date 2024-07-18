Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,107 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,449,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $776.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.26. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

