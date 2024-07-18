Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Doximity by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Doximity by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 522,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 170,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,373,825. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

