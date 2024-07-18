Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -51.85%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

