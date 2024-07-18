Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,576 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of DLH worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in DLH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in DLH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DLH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

