Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,255 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,136,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,289,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after buying an additional 1,029,827 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 150,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

