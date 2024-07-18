Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

View Our Latest Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.