Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,114,000 after acquiring an additional 657,188 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

