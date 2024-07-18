Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,430 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 234,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,579 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

