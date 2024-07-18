Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 26 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,834.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,712.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,602.37. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $1,856.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

