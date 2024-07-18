Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,996,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after buying an additional 44,445 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after buying an additional 173,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.8 %

SNN stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.