Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,716 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,716 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

