Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

