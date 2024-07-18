Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,600,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Read Our Latest Report on América Móvil

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.