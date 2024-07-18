Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

