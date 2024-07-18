Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,212 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Kroger by 4.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

