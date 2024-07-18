Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,995 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

