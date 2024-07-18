Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 592 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after acquiring an additional 657,188 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,194 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 3.1 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.