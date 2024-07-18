Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,378,000 after acquiring an additional 31,095 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 817,094 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,305 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,835,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $42.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

