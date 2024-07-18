Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $884.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLR Investment news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.