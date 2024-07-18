Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

