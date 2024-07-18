Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $450,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $267.64 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.95 and its 200 day moving average is $248.60.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.