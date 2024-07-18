Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NYSE JXN opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $84.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

