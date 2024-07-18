Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 191.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $496.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

