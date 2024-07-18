Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Diana Shipping worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $354.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 136.37%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

