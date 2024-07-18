Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,773 shares of company stock valued at $927,030 over the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.