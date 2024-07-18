Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sunrun by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,172,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,744.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,744.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,761. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

