Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 47,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCAT opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.66%.

