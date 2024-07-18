Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $496,000 Investment in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 325.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,288,000 after acquiring an additional 833,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 2.4 %

ODD stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.98.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

