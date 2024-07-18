Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

IXN stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

