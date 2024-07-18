Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

