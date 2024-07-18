Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,873 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,334,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,356,000 after purchasing an additional 218,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

