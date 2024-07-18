Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,512,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 623,183 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after buying an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 201,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 242,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

