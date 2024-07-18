Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 110.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OWL stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

