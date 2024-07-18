Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $99.24 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

