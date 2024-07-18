Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.