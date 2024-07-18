Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,876 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

