Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,337 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

