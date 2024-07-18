Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 26,617 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

WK Kellogg stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

