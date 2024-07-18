Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 32,443 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,443 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $111.83 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.