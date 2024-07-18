Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

