Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,651 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $10,003,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

