Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 692 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $120.75 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

