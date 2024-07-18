Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,633,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 344.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in HCI Group by 271.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $955.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $121.57.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

HCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

