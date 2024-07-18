Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIXM. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIXM stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.