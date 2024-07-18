Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.68 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.68 ($0.09). 74,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 234,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of £5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -337.50 and a beta of -2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

