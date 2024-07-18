Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

NYSE ORC opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $463.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -271.70%.

ORC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

