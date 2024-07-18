Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

